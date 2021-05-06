Hi-Liner Tennis battled the Fargo Davies on the courts for their most recent matchup in conference play. The Eagles came in with a perfect EDC record (not to mention #1 EDC team).
Results:
VC 2, Davies 7
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool lost to Lily Andrews 6-3, 6-0
2. Abby Martineck lost to Paige McCormick 6-0, 6-1
3. Kailee Nielson lost to Marissa Burian 6-3, 7-5
