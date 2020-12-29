FARGO – When it comes to officiating, Connor Dunn is a man for all seasons.
Dunn, a 25-year-old mathematics teacher at Sullivan Middle School in Fargo, has been a registered official with the North Dakota High School Activities Association since he was a senior in high school. The 2013 Fargo Shanley graduate has a diverse officiating repertoire in that he is registered to work soccer, football and basketball contests.
In the fall months, the officiating combo of soccer and football fills up Dunn’s schedule. This fall, Dunn had the opportunity to do something few officials get to do – work a championship game in two different sports in the same season. On October 10, Dunn worked as the center referee in the NDHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament championship match at Fargo South High School and a month later worked as a head linesman during the NDHSAA Division AA Football Championship game at the FARGODOME.
“Working the boys soccer championship was something I thought might be expected, but getting the football state championship game was a complete surprise,” said Dunn, who has been a registered football official since 2016. “I thought I’d maybe get a playoff football game and be happy with that, but when I got the Dakota Bowl (football championship) assignment I was very excited.”
