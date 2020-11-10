Here’s a unique way to support student athletes in the community: donate your unwanted/unused elk, moose and/or deer antlers. This creative fundraiser is being held to support the area wrestling club, which is made up of 80-90 preK-12 wrestlers in 3 districts.
The club has teamed up with Jason Lang of Double Drop Tine Antler Company to raise funds for new equipment, camps, travel expenses, tournament fees and a new wrestling mat.
Simply drop your antlers in the drop box at RJ’s Plumbing and Heating/Bobs Excavating Shop through December 10th (will also be a drop off at the north side of the Eagles Club on November 28 from 6-9 p.m.) and Jason Lang will donate all proceeds to Express Wrestling of Valley City.
