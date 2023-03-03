Congratulations to the 10 players selected
The Carrington Cardinals erased a 15 points deficit to over take Barnes County North 77-54 in the regional qualifying game at the District 5 tournament in Jamestown.
The Cardinals used a 10-0 to close out the second quarter and make it 32-27 at the break. The Cardinals outscored the Bison 26-9 in third quarter to lead 53-41 heading into the final eight minutes.
Hudson Schmitz led the Cardinals with 28 points. Barnes County North was led by Oliver Hanson with 18, Jonah Harstad with 13 and Will Schwehr added 12. The Bison end the season 8-12.
In the other region qualifier, Ellendale got 25 points from Riley Thorpe and made 15 three-pointers on the way to a 77-49 win over Griggs/Midkota. Mason Molan had 17 points for the Cardinals. Wyatt Spickler led the Titans with nine points.
In the district championship game, Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier got a three-pointer from Braeden Kinzler at the buzzer to pull out a 56-53 win over Lamoure/Litchville-Marion.
The Loboes had just tied the game at 53 moments before when Max Musland hit a three-pointer with eight seconds to go in the game.
Joseph Kramlich led the Thunder with 15 points. Max Musland led the Loboes with 29 points.
This is the first District title for Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier in seven years. Both teams are heading to the Region 3 tournament which starts on Monday in Jamestown. The Loboes are the defending region champs. The Thunder won the region tournament in 2020 and 2021.
At the conclusion of the tournament, the District handed out its post-season awards. Coach of the year went to Tim Ranum of Carrington, Senior of the District was given to Riley Thorpe of Ellendale and below is the All-District team:
Jacob Nitschke from Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier
Riley Thorpe- Ellendale
Anton Geller –Ellendale
Max Musland – Lamoure/Litchville-Marion
Brady Haugen from Griggs County-Midkota
Jack Erickson- Carrington
Hudson Schmitz- Carrington
Trey Skoglund- Oakes
Jonah Harstad- Barnes County North
Will Schwehr -Barnes County North
