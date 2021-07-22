The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is a co-sponsor for an annual Kids Fishing Camp at Devils Lake Aug. 8-12.
Hosted by the Devils Lake Park Board at Lakewood Bible Camp, the camp is open to all youngsters ages 8-13 years old. Game and Fish volunteers from the Lure ‘em for Life fish club will provide classroom instruction and boats to help campers enjoy a week of learning about fishing and all the other activities that come with a summer camp.
Read the full story in your Thursday, July 22nd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.