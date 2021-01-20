VCHS Athletic Director Mike Schultz shared the following message for upcoming sporting events:
This week the boys basketball and wrestling teams compete at Devils Lake. Effective immediately, Devils Lake will be allowing a maximum of 750 fans at all events held in their gym. Because they rarely reach this number, they will NOT be issuing vouchers or wristbands to gain admittance. All parents, family members, and fans are welcome at Devils Lake for the wrestling match on January 21st and the boys basketball game on January 22nd.