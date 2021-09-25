The North Dakota Game and Fish Department continues to monitor an ongoing epizootic hemorrhagic disease outbreak. To date, the most heavily affected area is along a portion of the Missouri River extending from just south of Bismarck/Mandan to the Garrison Dam, as well as a smaller area near Williston.
“With the help of public reports, we are able to get a pretty good idea on where the outbreak is occurring,” said Casey Anderson, Department wildlife division chief. “Tracking an outbreak like this would not be possible without the publics involvement.”
EHD is a naturally occurring virus spread by a biting midge that is often fatal to white-tailed deer, and less commonly to mule deer, pronghorn and elk. Humans are not susceptible to the virus.
