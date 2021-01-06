VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Valley City State University head football coach Dennis McCulloch was named president of the NAIA Football Coaches Association on Tuesday.
McCulloch, who previously served as a vice president for the past six years, was elevated to president during annual coaches meetings conducted this week.
As president of the NAIA Football Coaches Association, McCulloch will help represent NAIA coaches on important issues and communicate their thoughts with the national office. The coaches association is the main voice for NAIA football coaches, bringing forward different proposals or rule changes for consideration.
McCulloch is currently in his 24th season as head coach at VCSU. He is the all-time wins leader in school history with a 143-97 career record, and ranks in the Top 10 of active winningest coaches in the NAIA.