WrestlingvsDavies

Fargo Davies won four of the last five matches, with a forfeit at 285, to come from behind to defeat Valley City 39-31 in high school wrestling Tuesday night at the Eagles Gym. 

Davies got off to a good start with pins at 106, and 113. Nolan Mack defeated Tyson Klabo 5-2 at 120 to give the Eagles the lead at 15-0.

