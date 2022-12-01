Fargo Davies won four of the last five matches, with a forfeit at 285, to come from behind to defeat Valley City 39-31 in high school wrestling Tuesday night at the Eagles Gym.
Davies got off to a good start with pins at 106, and 113. Nolan Mack defeated Tyson Klabo 5-2 at 120 to give the Eagles the lead at 15-0.
The Hi-Liners scored their first victory at 126 when Koye Grebel pinned Luke Conroy 56 seconds into the 126 bout.
Kane Mathiason got a pin at 132 to give the Eagles the 15 point lead back at 21-6.
That’s when Valley City made its comeback. At 138 pounds, Tucker Johnson pinned Kolten Tesch with 41 seconds remaining in the third period to bring Valley City to within 21-12. Koye Grebel moved up two weight classes to 145 to face Wyatt Kosidowski. Kosidowski is the number two ranked wrestler in the state at 145. Grebel, who is #1 at 132, made it two weeks in a row that he moved up a weight class and defeated a highly ranked wrestler. Gus Maughan of Fargo North at 138 and this week with a 5-2 win over Kosidowski. That made the team score 21-15 in favor of Davies.
Alex Rogelstad came up with a big pin of Lucas Selzler in 54 seconds at 152 to tie the dual at 21.
The Hi-Liners took their first lead when Espen Kunze won by major decision, 13-1, over Lawson Wagner at 160. The Hi-Liners led 25-21.
Malachi Werremeyer defeated Tyson Hovland 7-3 at 170, cutting the Hi-Liners lead to 25-24.
The Eagles would take the lead back at 182. Eli Christopherson would get a late escape and take down in the third period to defeat Isaiah Schuldheisz 3-0. That would make the team score 27-25 Eagles.
Chayton Senn would get a pin over Cardar Jewett in 1:12 at 195 to make it 33-25 with two weight classes left.
Broden Muske, the top ranked wrestler at 220 for Valley City, pinned Zach Lilly in 5:15 to bring the Hi-Liners to within 33-31.
With the number two wrestler in the state, Dylan Carlquist at 285, the Hi-Liner coaches decided not to send anyone out to face Carlquist, thus forfeiting the weight class and making the final score 39-31 Davies.
Valley City is now 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The Hi-Lines will take part in the Knights of Columbus Tournament in Jamestown on Saturday.
