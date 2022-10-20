Both Valley City and Fargo Davies are trying to improve their standing in the Eastern Dakota Conference heading into the final three weeks of the season. Tuesday night Davies helped its cause with a hard fought three set win over a scrappy Valley City Hi-Liners at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Eagles won 26-24, 25-18 and 25-19.
In the first set it was nip and tuck, but not at first. After Fargo Davies tied it at 4, Valley City went on a 8-2 run to take a 12-6 lead. Fargo Davies, however, would comeback and go on a 7-0 run to take the lead at 13-12. From that point on, neither team would hold more than a one point lead. It seemed every time either team would take the lead, the other would find a way to tie it. Abby Sather put the Hi-Liners at set point with an ace to make it 24-23 Valley City. But Leah Laqua would get a kill to tie it at 24. She would then go back to the service line and serve the Eagles to the set win. She would finish the set with an ace to give the Eagles a 26-24 win. That was the Eagles biggest lead of the set. All totaled in the set, there were 14 ties.