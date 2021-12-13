North Dakota’s darkhouse spearfishing season opens on most state waters whenever ice-up occurs. Legal fish are northern pike and nongame species.
Individuals required to possess a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) to darkhouse spearfish must first register online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.
Spearers and anglers are reminded that materials used to mark holes must be in possession as soon as a hole greater than 10 inches in diameter is made in the ice.
All waters open to hook and line fishing are open to darkhouse spearing except:
• East Park Lake, West Park Lake, Lake Audubon – McLean County
• Heckers Lake – Sheridan County
• Lake Ashtabula – Barnes and Griggs counties
• Larimore Dam – Grand Forks County
• McClusky Canal
• New Johns Lake – Burleigh County
• Red Willow Lake – Griggs County
• Whitman Dam – Nelson County
• Wood Lake – Benson County
Anglers and spearers should refer to the 2020-22 North Dakota Fishing Guide for more information.