The annual Dakota Riders Father’s Day Hill Climb is, as its title might suggest, scheduled each year on Father’s Day, which also puts it right at the end of Rally in the Valley festivities. This year, the Hill Climb was postponed due to rain, but riders and spectators got their fill of hill-climbing action this past weekend. Riders from North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, as well as Canada, competed in all classes, including Mini, 150, 250, 450, 650, Open, Powder and Senior.
Attendees enjoyed good food, good company and good conversation as they watched the riders battle the steep incline to the top of the hill. Depending on which class, riders were either 1) trying to get as far up the hillside as they could (smaller bikes) or 2) competing to see who could get to the top fastest (larger bikes). It was a beautiful day for this community-favorite event.
