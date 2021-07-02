Recruit, Retain, Reactivate, or R3, is a nationwide effort aiming to increase participation in various outdoor recreation activities like hunting, fishing, nature photography, hiking, and many more. Focusing on hunting, R3 efforts aim to increase accessibility, education, and support to facilitate new hunters to dive into the world of hunting, ensure current hunters stay engaged, and encourage lapsed hunters to become active participants again. Efforts can be anything from hosting events that teach new hunters how to hold a shotgun to advocating for more public land access. As a recruited hunter myself, I have noticed a commonly looked-over tool that can be used in R3 efforts: dogs.
Dogs are incredible R3 ambassadors. The widely held love for dogs paired with opportunity to watch dogs perform their job creates a perfect environment to spark an interest in hunting.
