Hi-Liner Cross Country traveled to Bluestem in Moorhead for the Dragon Invite Meet on Friday. There were 9 personal records set along with four other athletes within 5 seconds of their PR. Reagan Berg placed 7th and Greta Goven placed 8th in a field of 120 varsity 5K runners.
23, Havyn Curtis, 13:25 PR
50, Jayda Kunze, 14:08 PR
80, Nora Wolhart, 15:31 PR
108, Marisa Hoffarth, 17:01
18, Tyson Klabo, 11:30 PR
38, Elijah Drummond, 12:07
27, Tucker Johnson, 15:01
56, Robert Fischer, 15:49 PR
139, Rafael Rivera, 20:05
GIRLS VARSITY 5K - 120 Runners
15, Brynn Lueck, 20:04 PR
58, Carly Goven, 21:53 PR
66, Stephanie Hoffarth, 22:14
73, Cadence Fetsch, 22:26
85, Sydnee Ingstad, 23:02
108, Tricia Pfennig, 24:21
BOYS VARSITY 5K - 170 Runners
45, Corben Golovanoff, 18:00
134, Trevor Fetsch, 21:00
154, Parker Jacobson, 22:15
Be sure and pick up your September 14th Times-Record to read stories, and see more cross country photos, like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.