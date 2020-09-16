The Hi-Liner Cross Country team had a quick turn around this week.
The meet was hosted by Devils Lake School and held at Graham’s Island State Park. The meet consisted of four teams, Grand Forks Red River, Grand Forks Central, Devils Lake, and VC.
Top female runner for the Hi-Liners was Greta Goven and male runner was Keegan Couture. In the Junior High Division, Tricia Pfennig placed 7th and Anne Wintch placed 10th.
