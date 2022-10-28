The Valley City Hi-Liner Cross Country team, coaches, families and friends joined together recently to celebrate the athletes and their season.
GIRLS AWARDS:
Most Valuable: Greta Goven, Reagan Berg
Most Improved: Brynn Lueck
Spirit: Sydnee Ingstad
Outstanding Dedication: Carly Goven, Greta Goven, Reagan Berg, Amelia Meester, Cadence Fetsch
2023 Captains: Reagan Berg, Greta Goven
BOYS AWARDS:
Most Valuable: Corben Golovanoff
Most Improved:Tyson Klabo
Spirit: Elijah Drummond
Outstanding Dedication: Jack Sorby
2023 Captains: Trevor Fetsch, Corben Golovanoff
NO EXCUSES: Perfect attendance for the season
both practice & meets
Corben Golovanoff (2nd year)
Amelia Meester (2nd year)
Cadence Fetsch (2nd year)
Jack Sorby (2nd year)
Trevor Fetsch (3rd Year)
Sydnee Ingstad (4th Year)
Greta Goven (4th Year)
Reagan Berg (5th Year)
Carly Goven (6th Year)
Beilke awarded Girls Cross Country
Coach of the Year
Hi-Liner cross country coach Deb Beilke was named 2022 Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year by her peers at the North Dakota state cross country finals this past weekend.
Beilke has been the head coach for both boys and girls for eight years. She was also selected as the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) Coach of the Year.
