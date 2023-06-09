VCSU Copinga and Perryman

Valley City State softball seniors Riley Perryman and Ashlynne Copinga were each named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American for the 2023 season, the national office announced Wednesday.

 It is the first honorable mention All-American honor for both of VCSU’s seniors, who helped lead the Vikings to its second-straight NSAA Tournament Championship and automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round.

