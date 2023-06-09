Valley City State softball seniors Riley Perryman and Ashlynne Copinga were each named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American for the 2023 season, the national office announced Wednesday.
It is the first honorable mention All-American honor for both of VCSU’s seniors, who helped lead the Vikings to its second-straight NSAA Tournament Championship and automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round.
Riley Perryman has been a staple in VCSU’s lineup for five seasons and set a new VCSU record, playing 220 career games in the Viking uniform. She also holds VCSU career records with 83 walks and 33 home runs, and she set a single-season record with 20 doubles in the 2023 season. The Cottage Grove, Minn. native batted .399 at the plate and led the Vikings with 71 hits, 20 doubles, eight home runs and 61 RBI this spring, racking up a team-best .669 slugging percentage.
Senior centerfielder Ashlynne Copinga paced the Vikings batting in the leadoff spot with a .390 batting average and a .486 on-base percentage. She scored a school-record 71 runs on the season and tallied 46 stolen bases which ranks second in school history. The Billings, Mont. native totaled 69 hits, four doubles, two triples, four home runs, 25 RBI, and drew a team-best 27 walks in her senior campaign. Perryman and Copinga were also each named First Team All-Conference for the 2023 season.