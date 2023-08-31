Sheyenne Speedway shared the following information from a recent race, “Congratulations to Collin Compson of Valley City, your 2023 Sheyenne Speedway Track Champion in the JOB Erection & Engineering Inc. U.S. Legend Cars International and INEX!
The Legend Cars are the FASTEST Growing Race Class in North Dakota and continue to offer highly competitive racing for ALL ages! We averaged 18+ cars per week in 2023 on THURSDAYS and had a High Car Count of 28 during the Legend Car TOUR featuring drivers from New York, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania & more! 15-year-old Collin Compson has risen fast and found success quickly in the class along with capturing his 2nd straight Track Championship. Thank you to ALL the Drivers for your strong support in 2023!