The Jamestown Speedway was back in action June 17th for the Mama Vetter Pure Stock Challenge and Superior Customer Red River Sprint Car Series.
Jamestown Speedway shares that the track was in very good shape with a lot of great battles throughout each field with 117 cars in the pits to do battle.
Congratulations feature winners and runner-ups:
Bombers/Pure Stocks - 31 Cars:
• Winner: Jayden Michaelsohn, Runner-Up: Jeremy Herr (Second Week in a Row)
• Hard Charger: Leann Christensen +9 (24th to 15th)
This was a fast and quick race. The Wissota Midwest Modifieds went caution free and ran all 15 laps in about 8 minutes. The race had a lot of great battles as drivers were side by side battling for position on the fast track. Jayden Michaelsohn had to hold off Jeremy Herr and Joe Jacobson through lap traffic. A great battle ensued with Jeremy Herr and Joe Jacobson as one driver was low and one was high as they fought for runner-up with Herr holding on for 2nd place at the line. Erik Busche ran a great race to finish in the top 5 and Tripp Nelson, who won his heat earlier in the night had a great finish in 5th. Nice runs to Mike Appert who moved from 12th to 6th at the finish, Leann Christenson who moved from 24th to 15th at the finish, and Trenton Kohler and Barrett Herr who finished in the top 15 in their first Jamestown visits.
INEX Legends - 19 Cars:
• Winner: Collin Compson, Valley City (3 Wins in a row and 1st Jamestown win!), Runner-Up: Donavin Wiest
• Hard Charger: Duston Hagen +13 (18th to 5th)
A very good, exciting race for the INEX legends. Zander Compson took over the lead early with Gus Jensen, Austin Wiest, Donavin Wiest, and Collin Compson in the mix early. Gus would lead for a few laps as they were three and four-wide between him fighting for 2nd through 7th. They were even five wide at one point! Donavin Wiest got to the point and Preston Martin was starting to work the high line through the field. Preston got around Collin Compson with 10 laps remaining and was closing in on Donavin Wiest. Preston got to within a car length of the lead when his clipped the end of the front straightaway wall with the right rear with 6 laps remaining and ended his night with a bent rim. On the restart, Collin Compson and Austin Wiest throw everything they had at Donavin Wiest. Collin worked the high side through turn 1 and 2 around Donavin and pulled away over the last 2 laps to pick up his 1st Jamestown Speedway win in the INEX Legends and his 3rd win of the weekend. Donavin Wiest finished 2nd, Austin Wiest finished 3rd, Ryan Erdahl had a great run to finish 4th, and what a great run by Duston Hagen, who moved up 13 spots to finish 5th!
Wissota Midwest Modifieds
- 16 Cars:
• Winner: Jaren Wibstad, Runner-Up: Jared Klein
• Hard Charger: Jaren Wibstad +7 (8th to 1st)
This was a fast and quick race. The Wissota Midwest Modifieds were clicking off very quick lap times as Jaren Wibstad worked his way from 8th to the lead in the first 5 laps. The race had a lot of great battles as drivers were side by side battling for position on the fast track. Jarod Klein and Lucas Rodin had a great battle for 2nd place during the race as Lucas was down low and Jarod Klein was up high. Both drivers were side-by-side lap after lap until Jarod took over 2nd during the closing laps. Travis Traut finished 4th and Arin Beyer took home a top 5. Great runs to Ryan Ost to finish 7th, Tony Smith in 8th, and Cylen Vargason in his first Jamestown visit finished in 9th.
Wissota Street Stocks - 22 Cars:
• Winner: Jaden Christ, Runner-Up: Royce Jawaski
• Hard Charger: Ty Agen +13 (22nd to 9th)
Jaden Christ started 7th and made the pass for the lead on lap 10 from Chris Ritter. Chris Ritter started 3rd and quickly worked his way to the lead as the field was three and four wide between him battling for positions in the top 10. Moving through the field to the front were Braden Brauer on the bottom, Kyle Anderson in the middle, Royce Jawaski on the top side. Royce Jawaski was working on the top line and starting to build up momentum as he moved up to 3rd on lap 10 and was reeling in Ritter and Christ when a caution came out with 7 laps remaining. On the restart, Brauer moved his way up to 2nd and was right on the bumper of Christ. Another caution ensued and on the restart, Jawaski went back to the top and passed Brauer with 4 laps remaining and was side by side with Christ at the line when the white flag flew, but Christ got the run on the bottom out of turn 2 to pull away by a car length for the win. Jawaski had a great run finishing in 2nd, Brauer in his first Jamestown visit finishing in 3rd, Chris Ritter finishing in 4th, and Kyle Anderson in 5th. Great runs to Hunter Domagala who worked up to 7th from 17th, Dustin Erickson who worked up to 8th from 16th, and Ty Agen who worked up to 9th from 22nd.
IMCA Modifieds - 16 Cars:
• Winner: Cody Peterson (1st Win in Jamestown!), Runner-Up: Lucas Rodin
• Hard Charger: Lucas Rodin +7 (9th to 2nd)
What an awesome race! Cody Peterson and Scott Gartner put on a show up front at the start of the race as Cody was on the bottom of the track and Scott was riding the high line. Cody got the run on the bottom and John Nord was working his way to the front on the bottom of the track. Lucas Rodin was also working forward from his 9th starting position as he got around Gartner and then, got to the top side and started working on the leaders. A caution came out with 14 laps remaining and on the restart, John Nord went to the high side and put Lucas Rodin to the bottom behind Cody Peterson. The race up front got really good for the last 10 laps as John Nord was running the high side and Cody Peterson was down low as they battled side-by-side for the lead. Nord got around Peterson for the lead with 4 laps remaining and Rodin was gaining on the leaders as he was working the middle of the Speedway. The white flag flew and the top 3 were all together. Peterson got a great run through turns 1-2 and got ahead of Nord by a tire on the back straightaway and Rodin was looking in the middle. As they entered turn 3, the leaders went three-wide through the final set of turns and Cody Peterson won the drag race to the Finish Line. Lucas Rodin beat John Nord by 0.021 seconds at the line for second. Scott Gartner finished 4th, John Corell rounded out the top 5, and Andy Kapp took home 6th. Very nice recovering to Jordan Sours, who brought out an early caution with a flat tire to finish 7th, Isaiah Geisel in his first Jamestown appearance in 8th after starting 13th, Tim Perkins in 9th, and Danny Staff in 10th.
Red River Sprint Car Series - 9 Cars:
• Winner: Ty Wilke, Runner-Up: Tyler Rabenberg
• Hard Charger: Amelia Eisenschenk +3 (9th to 6th - Rolled in her heat)
A very good and fast race in the IMCA Sprint Cars as they went green to checkered without a caution with multiple race grooves. Ty Wilke worked the extreme high side of the track got around Tyler Rabenberg who was running the bottom of the track on lap 5 and went on to win. A great moment of the race was the battle for second between Rabenberg and Andy Pake. Pake was working the low line around Rabenberg when he got loose and spun on his own coming out of turn 4. He kept on the gas, did a 360 spin, and continued on in 3rd place at the finish line. Ty Hanten finished in 4th and Morgan Nyquist rounded out the top 5.
Jr./Sr. Slingshots
- 4 Cars:
• Winner: A.J. Matzke, Runner-Up: Jaxon Carow
Next up: July 4th, racing is back on the trackwith all regular classes ready for action during the Fireworks Spectacular Race Night including: Bombers, INEX Legend Cars, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and Street Stocks, IMCA Modifieds, Slingshots