Bill Jansen, who coaches Girls Track & Field in Rugby, has been named National Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year. The honor is bestowed upon an exemplary coach each year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
Jansen says he is humbled by the announcement, and that the success of his athletes and team has a lot to do with the wonderful support that they receive in Rugby.
