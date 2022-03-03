(VCSU) Valley City State senior Zachary Co is seeking his fourth All-American honor this weekend as he competes at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Co is the lone Viking making the trip to Brookings, S.D., for the national championships at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. He'll compete in both the men's weight throw and shot put.
The national championship meet runs Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5. Co will compete in the weight throw on Friday at 12 p.m., and then concludes the meet with shot put – his best event – on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Co enters the meet ranked fourth in the nation in the shot put with his top throw of 17.21 meters this season. He is 1.42 meters behind national leader Dylan Kucera of Midland, who threw 18.66 meters this season. The second, third and fourth-ranked throwers are separated by less than 10 inches.
Co is a three-time All-American in shot put. He placed 6th at the 2020 Indoor Championships, and then improved to fourth place at the 2021 Indoor Championships. He also earned All-American at the 2021 Outdoor Championships, placing fifth. At each of the three national meets, Co has delivered in the clutch with career-best throws in the shot put.