Clubhouse

One of the more iconic baseball movie lines is “build it, and they will come.” Not only is it being built, its just about done. It is the new clubhouse at Charlie Brown Memorial Field in Valley City.

What started out as a discussion at a Valley City Baseball Association (VCBA) meeting a couple of years ago has turned into a clubhouse that will have 60 lockers in it, a coaches office, training room, bathroom and storage space. It will be utilized by Valley City High School, the Valley City Post 60 Legion team, the Valley City Babe Ruth team and Valley City State University. The baseball association fields teams that range in age from 13-18 during the summer. There is a Babe Ruth team for ages 13-15 and the American Legion team for players ages 16-18. The clubhouse is not limited to just the high school and college teams.

