One of the more iconic baseball movie lines is “build it, and they will come.” Not only is it being built, its just about done. It is the new clubhouse at Charlie Brown Memorial Field in Valley City.
What started out as a discussion at a Valley City Baseball Association (VCBA) meeting a couple of years ago has turned into a clubhouse that will have 60 lockers in it, a coaches office, training room, bathroom and storage space. It will be utilized by Valley City High School, the Valley City Post 60 Legion team, the Valley City Babe Ruth team and Valley City State University. The baseball association fields teams that range in age from 13-18 during the summer. There is a Babe Ruth team for ages 13-15 and the American Legion team for players ages 16-18. The clubhouse is not limited to just the high school and college teams.
The project is being funded by the VCBA with help from donations by businesses, alumni, individuals, service clubs and families. To sponsor one locker is $500. With that donation, the donor will get a name plate on a locker, will be listed on a special plaque, will be recognized during a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held during alumni weekend July 7th and 8th, and will be forever remembered as a supporter of baseball in Valley City.
This clubhouse is part of a long line of recent significant improvements over the last several years including a new batting cage practice area over the left field fence. Other recent improvements include a new scoreboard, new foul line fencing and upgraded bullpens. Potential future projects include an access-for-all sidewalk in from the left field gate, as well as shaded areas for spectators.
Seth Soderholm, a former VCSU Viking and current Hi-Liner head baseball coach had this to say about the facility. “It means a lot. It’s something that the field has been lacking for a while. As a coach it’s great to have a place for your team to spend some time together and bond. Hopefully it’s a reason that guys want to go to the field in their free time- to spend time with teammates and also practice on their own time in the cages or on the field”
Chase Carpenter has been a part Valley City baseball his entire life. From youth all the way up to the Valley City Saints. Now he is the head coach of the Valley City Royals Post 60 Legion baseball team. “It means that the importance of baseball in this town is still relevant today,” Carpenter said. “We dreamt about having a clubhouse to be able to hangout in before or after games back in the day and VCBA found a way to get it done. I am glad I’m still in this program to see it through.”
This project could not have happened without the help of Valley City Parks and Rec, which owns Charlie Brown Field. The partnership and communication between the baseball association and VCPR was very instrumental in guiding this project to fruition.
There are a few more lockers available if you or someone you know may want to sponsor one. Just got to valleycitybaseball.org, click on the locker project tab and follow the instructions.