Skeet Team takes first at State

Pictured l-r: Chuck Mielke, Ethan Bear, Mitchell Broadwell, Nathan Suhr, Jack Lerud, Jakob Stainbook and Sandi Mielke

The Valley City High School Clay Target team recently competed at the 2023 State Tournament for the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League that took place in Horace, North Dakota. In Skeet, 13 teams competed and Valley City took home first place shooting 437 out of 500.

During the regular season, Ethan Bear and Mitchell Broadwell both placed in the top three in trap and skeet in the conference. In skeet, Broadwel took first with a 22.5 average and Bear was second with a 22.30. Trap was closer yet with Bear finishing second with a 23.10 average and Broadwell was third at 23.0.

