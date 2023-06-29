The Valley City High School Clay Target team recently competed at the 2023 State Tournament for the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League that took place in Horace, North Dakota. In Skeet, 13 teams competed and Valley City took home first place shooting 437 out of 500.
During the regular season, Ethan Bear and Mitchell Broadwell both placed in the top three in trap and skeet in the conference. In skeet, Broadwel took first with a 22.5 average and Bear was second with a 22.30. Trap was closer yet with Bear finishing second with a 23.10 average and Broadwell was third at 23.0.
Ethan Bear - 91 (4th place, Varsity)
Mitchell Broadwell - 90 (5th place, Varsity)
Nathan Suhr - 87 (Tied for 8th place, Varsity)
Jack Lerud - 86 (10th place, Varsity)
VCHS Individual (JV Skeet)
Jakob Stainbrook - 83 (2nd place, JV)
During the regular season, the skeet team finished in 2nd place in the conference behind Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.
In the Trap portion of the State Tournament, Valley City placed 8th in the Varsity competition and took second in Novice. In both the Varsity and Novice competitions, there were 18 teams that participated. The score is based on the top five shooters on each team.
1st Sheyenne High School - 471/500
2nd Red River High School - 469/500
3rd Beulah High School - 468/500
8th Valley City High School - 449/500
VCHS Individual (Varsity Trap)
Ethan Bear - 93/100 (Tied for 16th)
Talon Larson - 93/100 (Tied for 16th)
Jakob Stainbrook - 92/100 (Tied for 28th)
Mitchell Broadwell - 87/100 (tied for 62nd)
Bodi Haglund - 84/100 (tied for 78th)
Jack Lerud - 81/100 (tied for 93rd)
The Valley City Junior Varsity trap team did not have enough shooters to qualify as a team.
VCHS Team (Junior Varsity Trap)
1st Larimore High School - 455/500
2nd Enderlin High School - 440/500
3rd Fargo North High School - 413/500
VCHS Individual (JV Trap)
Landon Martinson - 78/100
1st Larimore High School - 396/500
2nd Valley City High School - 371/500
3rd Enderlin High School - 371/500
Auston Jewett - 86/100 (2nd place Novice)
Connor Liebersbach - 65/100
Thomas Schlotman - 65/100
In the 5 Stand competition, Valley City had six shooters, three Junior Varsity and three Novice to place 3rd out of seven teams.
1st Williston High School - 416/500
2nd Barnes County North High School - 361/500
3rd Valley City High School - 292/500
VCHS Individual (5-Stand)
Michael Beutler - 54/100 (3rd place Novice 5-Stand)
Connor Liebersbach -50/100.
Jakob Stainbrook, Levi Trader and Ethan Bear will compete at the National competition in Michigan next week.
Watch for more results from VCHS and BCN in your Times-Record.