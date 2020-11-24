The NDHSAA Class A & B State Volleyball Tournaments has wrapped up, ending the 2020 season. Valley City was making history already on Thursday, marking the first time Hi-Liner Volleyball had appeared two consecutive years at the state tournament, and they ended up taking 8th place. Here's a recap of the tournaments:
Hi-Liner Stats (Tournament)
Kills
Jadyn Dieterle: 12
Lexi Leroux: 32
Samantha Hatcher: 15
Blocks
Jadyn Dieterle: 5.5
Peyton Pederson: 3
Faith Peterson: 2
