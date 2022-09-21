Nic Garber scored two touchdowns leading Carrington to a 16-12 win over Valley City in Junior High football Monday night at Hanna Field.
The eighth grader scored on the first play of the game for Carrington, a 65 yard touchdown. Alec Threadgold caught Parker Bickett's pass for the two-point conversion making it 8-0 Cardinals with 9:46 to go in the first quarter.
Valley City would march down field on the ensuing drive to score its first touchdown. The drive went seven plays, 47 yards and Andrew Sykora scored on an eight yard run. The two-point conversion failed keeping the score at 8-6 with 2:22 remaining in the quarter.
Carrington would score again on a six play, 43 yard drive capped off by Garber's six yard run. Gabe Clifton added the two-point conversion to give the Cardinals a 16-6 lead with 3:30 to go in the first half.
The score stayed that way until Finn Dockter hit Gavin Triebold with a 23 yard scoring strike. Again the conversion failed making the score 16-12 with 2:00 remaining in the game.
That would be the way the game ended. Nic Garber had 153 yards rushing for Carrington on ten carries and two touchdowns to lead the offense.
Finn Dockter was six for 15 for 88 yards and a touchdown for Valley City. Gavin Triebold caught three of the passes for 41 yards and one touchdown.
In the Junior Varsity game, Valley City played West Fargo Horace and shutout the Hawks 16-0 to move to 3-0.
Early in the game, Valley City capitalized on a Hawk turnover deep in their own zone. The Hi-Liners recovered a fumble at the Hawk 26 yard line. Six plays later, Kaleb McClaflin scored on a three yard run. Derek Shape ran in the conversion for a 8-0 Hi-Liner lead.
The Hi-Liners scored again in the fourth quarter. Valley City had the ball at its own 42 yard line. Corbyn Powell carried the ball for a 18 yard gain to the Hawk 40. Then went four yards to the 36. Derek Shape then took it to the house on a 36 yard run. Powell added the two-point conversion making the final 16-0.
McClaflin led the ground game with 64 yards on ten carries. Shape had 45 yards on two carries and Powell ended with 34 yards on four carries, all in the fourth quarter.
Next up for the Hi-Liners. The Junior Varsity will be at Wahpeton on Monday and the Junior High will host Wahpeton on Tuesday.