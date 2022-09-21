JV HiLiner Football Undeafted

Nic Garber scored two touchdowns leading Carrington to a 16-12 win over Valley City in Junior High football Monday night at Hanna Field.

The eighth grader scored on the first play of the game for Carrington, a 65 yard touchdown. Alec Threadgold caught Parker Bickett's pass for the two-point conversion making it 8-0 Cardinals with 9:46 to go in the first quarter.

