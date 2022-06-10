FARGO, N.D. — Wyatt Ulrich’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference as the Sioux Falls Canaries (8-17) defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-8) by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The loss was the first at home this season for Fargo-Moorhead.
RHP Davis Feldman started for the RedHawks and allowed only two runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings pitched. Feldman struck out six batters in his first start of the season for Fargo-Moorhead. RHP Joe Jones (1-1) came into the game in the seventh inning and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in two innings pitched. Jones earned the loss despite striking out three Sioux Falls batters. LHP Brady Stover came into the ninth inning and retired the side in order.
Fargo-Moorhead scored their first run of the game on a Drew Ward solo home run in the third inning. The homer was the second in as many games for the RedHawks’ Infielder/Designated Hitter. Sam Dexter tied the game at two with a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning. Evan Alexander went 1-for-4, stole two bases, and scored a run in his first game for Fargo-Moorhead. The RedHawks only had two hits in the final five innings of Thursday night’s loss.
Sioux Falls’ starter LHP Neil Lang pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Lang walked four batters and struck out five in his third start of the season. RHP Colby Wyatt (2-2) pitched for the second straight day and earned the win after allowing one hit in an inning pitched. RHP Charlie Hasty pitched in the eighth inning and allowed a hit and a walk but struck out the side. RHP Riley Ferrell pitched in the bottom of the ninth inning and did not allow a baserunner, earning his third save of the season.
The Canaries jumped out to the lead in the third inning on a two-run Jabari Henry home run. Henry, who went 3-for-5 in the game, now leads the American Association with 11 home runs. Despite having ten hits in the game Sioux Falls wouldn’t score again until the eighth inning. Right fielder Wyatt Ulrich drove in the winning runs on a bases-loaded, two-out double in the top of that inning. Kona Quiggle (2-for-4, hit by pitch) and Angelo Altavilla (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games in the win.
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds (11-14) beginning tomorrow night at 7:02 p.m. This will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs.