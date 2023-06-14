The Valley City Cal Ripken 11U baseball team hosted Jamestown for a doubleheader at Sam’s Field in Valley City. Valley City swept Jamestown in the tow games 18-10 and 20-4.
Game 1: Valley City 18, Jamestown 10
Game 1: Valley City 18, Jamestown 10
Valley City had seven different players collect hits in the opener, nine different players scored runs and six different players drove in runs.
Gray Kasowski was 4 for 4 with three runs scored, and five RBI. Gavin Wiebe was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, six RBI and a home run. Riley Roelfsma was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Braeden Schulz was 1 for 1 with a run scored. Garet Goven was 1 for 1 with two runs scored and two RBI. Kallen Hansen was 1 for 1 with three runs scored, two RBI and a home run. Beck Dietrich was 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI. Brody Kalbrener scored twice and Lincoln Berg scored a run.
Kalbrener got the win on the mound. He did not allow a hit in three innings of work. He walked five and struckout six. He allowed two earned runs.
Game 2: Valley City 20, Jamestown 4 F/3
In game two, more of the same for Valley City as they pounded out 12 hits. Six players had hits, nine players scored and seven players drove in runs.
Gavin Wiebe was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Breck Dietrich was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, eight RBI and a homerun. Braeden Schulz was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBI. Garet Goven was 2 for 3 with a runs scored and two RBI. Riley Roelfsema was 1 for 1 with three runs scored and two RBI. Brekken Thornton was 1 for 2 with a run scored and two RBI. Brody Kalbrener scored three times. Brody Metcalf and Camden Larson each scored twice.
Roelfsema got the win for Valley City. He allowed five hits and four earned runs in three innings. He walked three and struckout four.
Valley City is now 8-6 on the season.
Next up they play in Jamestown on Friday in a tournament. Gametimes are 3 and 5 p.m.
