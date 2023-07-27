Another week, another state baseball tournament. This week the Valley City Cal Ripken 11U squad will be heading down to Wahpeton for the State Class AA Cal Ripken Baseball Tournament which runs Thursday through Sunday.
Pool play begins on Thursday at Chahinkapa Park.
Valley City is in Pool A with Bismarck, Grand Forks and the Fargo 61 Reds.
On Thursday, Valley City plays the Fargo 61 Reds at 2:00 p.m. On Friday, Valley City will take on Grand Forks at 2:00 p.m.. On Saturday, Valley City will wrap up pool play against Bismarck at 10:00 a.m.
The tournament will then go to bracket form with the top two teams from each pool advancing to play on Sunday.
The Pool A winner will play the team that took second in Pool B while the Pool B winner will play the team that took second in Pool A. Both those games will be played at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.
The third place game will be at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday with the champion ship at 2:00 p.m.
Valley City heads into the state tournament with a 19-10 record and have won three games in a row heading into the tournament.
The 11U Cal Ripken team, which is the first chartered Cal Ripken 11U team Valley City has had, is coach by Josh Kasowski, Ross Berg, Jeremy Wiebe and Trevar Hansen.
The Times-Record wants to wish the players, coaches and fans Good Luck at the state tournament.