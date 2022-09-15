The Fargo South Bruins came into the Hi-Liner Activity Center and took three sets from Valley City Tuesday night in Eastern Dakota Conference volleyball. The Bruins won 25-18, 25-16, 25-14.
In the first set, it was close early on, the Hi-Liners had the lead at one point 7-6 but Fargo South went on a 7-1 run to open a five point lead at 13-8. Valley City would score the next three points, Addy Kvilvang's kill made it 13-11 Bruins. But the South would come back and use a 5-1 run to take a 18-12 lead, their largest of the set. Valley City would come back in this set of runs and score three straight to get back to within 18-15. But that would be as close as the Hi-Liners would get in the set as the Bruins ended the set on a 7-3 run to take the set 25-18.
The Bruins would jump out to a 7-1 lead in the second set. After a timeout by Valley City, South would add to the lead scoring six of the next nine points for a 13-4 lead. The Hi-Liners would get to within five points on three occasions, 13-8 and 14-9 and 15-10 but that would be as close as the Hi-Liners would be able to get in the set as the Bruins won 25-16.
In the third set, Fargo South would again jump out to a 7-1 lead to start the set. The Hi-Liners got to within four thanks to an ace by Samantha Hatcher and a block by Faith Peterson that made it 11-7. But the Hi-Liners would not get any closer. The Bruins would go on two 6-2 runs. The first made it 17-9 Fargo South and the second ended the set for a 25-14 South win.
Addy Kvilvang led the offense with five kills. Abby Sather had three kills while Ava Huseby and Faith Peterson each had two. Kadie Kocka had nine set assists and Drew Potratz had five. Samantha Hatcher led the defense with eight digs. Jada Nelson had six. Potratz and Kocka each had four. Kvilvang had one block as well for Valley City.
The Hi-Liners fall to 2-3 in the EDC and 3-9 overall. They will travel to Grand Forks to take on Red River on Thursday.
The C-Squad was victorious in three sets. Taking the first set 25-22 by winning the last five points. South scored the last ten points to take the second set 25-22 and the Hi-Liners took the third set 15-8
In the JV match, Fargo South won in three sets. The Bruins took set one 25-17. Valley City used an 8-2 run at the end of the second set to win 25-21. Fargo South jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third set, only to see Valley City use a 5-1 run of their own to tie it at 6. The Bruins went on another 5-1 run to take a 11-7. The Hi-Liners came back to tie it at 14. The two teams alternated points until South scored the last two for a 17-15 win.
Jovi Borg led the Hi-Lines with six kills. Dacota Potratz and Hadley Thoreson each had three. Kinlee Sufficool had seven assists and Kadie Kocak added six.
