The Fargo South Bruins came into the Hi-Liner Activity Center and took three sets from Valley City Tuesday night in Eastern Dakota Conference volleyball. The Bruins won 25-18, 25-16, 25-14.

In the first set, it was close early on, the Hi-Liners had the lead at one point 7-6 but Fargo South went on a 7-1 run to open a five point lead at 13-8. Valley City would score the next three points, Addy Kvilvang's kill made it 13-11 Bruins. But the South would come back and use a 5-1 run to take a 18-12 lead, their largest of the set. Valley City would come back in this set of runs and score three straight to get back to within 18-15. But that would be as close as the Hi-Liners would get in the set as the Bruins ended the set on a 7-3 run to take the set 25-18.

