Both Valley City and Fargo South had something to play for in the regular season finale at Hanna Field. The Hi-Liners were looking to keep the top spot in the QRF and have home field advantage through the playoffs. The Bruins, who were number three in the QRF coming in, were looking to stay in the top four and get at least one home playoff game. As expected it was a close game with neither team gaining any sort of a foothold over the other thanks to the defenses. In the end, Fargo South prevailed 7-3.
Each team was trying out for The Just For Kix Dance team. On the opening possession for both it was one-two-three kick, one-two three-kick. The Bruins did get a first down on their second possession, but that ended in a punt as well. Valley City would take over at its own 45 to start its second possession. The Hi-Liners made some headway, and Bryson Heck capped a 12 play 53 yard drive with a 21 yard field goal. The drive took 5:53 off the clock and ended with 1:22 to go in the first quarter.
South would again have to punt the ball away after three plays in its next drive. The Hi-Liners, thanks to a 15 yard penalty on South on the punt return, would get good starting field position at the Bruins 48 yard line. However, the drive stalled and the Hi-Liners had to punt the ball away again. It was the same story for South, three plays and a punt. For most of the half, the game was played between the South 20 and midfield.
After another three and out for Valley City, South had its best starting field position, their own 47 yard line. The Bruins would go on an eight play, 53 yard drive culminating in a ten yard touchdown pass from Brevin Wark to tight end Zach Thomasson. Keaton Docken kicked the extra point to make it 7-3 South with 3:22 to go in the first half. That would be it for the scoring.
The third quarter was more of the same, defensive stops and quick drives. It was a game of field position in the quarter. The Hi-Liners would get just across the fifty or close to it. While South was pinned inside its own 20 for each of its first three drives of the half.
Late in the fourth quarter, South started a drive on its own 43. Their best starting field position of the half. Damarion Semanko was hit and fumbled the ball on the first play. Jamison Mutschler would recover the fumble for Valley City and give the Hi-Liners the ball at the South 42. On the first play for the Hi-Liners, they went deep into the playbook with a halfback option pass. Aiden Jacobson pass was under-thrown and Emanuel Spiyee intercetped the pass for South and returned it 29 yards to the Hi-Liner 45.
Wark and Spiyee would hook up for a 23 yard completion on second down and 23 to give the Bruins the ball at the Hi-Liners 36 yard line and a fresh set of downs. Scot Rohde came up with a big tackle for a loss on the first down play to set the Bruins back to the 40 yard line. The Hi-Liner defense held and South turned the ball over on downs at the Valley City 32 yard line with 16 seconds remaining
But Fargo South’s Abu Trawally intercepted the Bryson Heck pass and the Bruins took a knee to end the game.
The defenses definitely were the dominant forces in this game. Fargo South had 118 yards of total offense and averaged 2.7 yards per play. Valley City had 131 yards of offense and averaged 2.6 yards per play.
Zach Sykora led all rushers with 88 yards on 25 carries. Jonah Harstad had 18 yards on six carries.
Defensively, Broden Muske had 10 tackles, one for a loss. Sykora had six tackles, four for a loss and two of the Hi-Liners five sacks. Scot Rohde had one-and-a-half sacks and one-and-a-half tackles for a loss. Aiden Jacobson had a sack and Dylan Hunt had a half sack and one-and-a half tackles for a loss.
The Hi-Liners end the regular season 7-2 and will host Fargo North Friday night in the quarterfinals of the State Class A Football Playoffs. Fargo South ends 6-3 and they will host Dickinson in the quarterfinals. The winners of those two games will play in the semifinals at the higher seed.