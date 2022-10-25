HiLinersBruins2022
BRENT THOMSEN

Both Valley City and Fargo South had something to play for in the regular season finale at Hanna Field. The Hi-Liners were looking to keep the top spot in the QRF and have home field advantage through the playoffs. The Bruins, who were number three in the QRF coming in, were looking to stay in the top four and get at least one home playoff game. As expected it was a close game with neither team gaining any sort of a foothold over the other thanks to the defenses. In the end, Fargo South prevailed 7-3.

Each team was trying out for The Just For Kix Dance team. On the opening possession for both it was one-two-three kick, one-two three-kick. The Bruins did get a first down on their second possession, but that ended in a punt as well. Valley City would take over at its own 45 to start its second possession. The Hi-Liners made some headway, and Bryson Heck capped a 12 play 53 yard drive with a 21 yard field goal. The drive took 5:53 off the clock and ended with 1:22 to go in the first quarter.

Recommended for you