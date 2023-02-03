In this edition of From then….to now, we will finally go to a different letter of the alphabet. So far we have stayed in the K’s (Koye, Karina, Kai). This week we head towards the front of the line, the B’s. Our featured senior is Brooke Eggermont, (well at least she has a K in her name.)
Brooke is a post player for the Valley City girls basketball team. She is a post player who can also come out and hit the occasional three-pointer. She has been a member of the varsity since her freshman year when sh got to play along side cousin Jadyn Dieterle. Eggermont did get a cup of coffee with the varsity as an eighth grader when she was able to watch another cousin, Taryn Dieterle, become the fifth member of the 1,000 point club. A club that Eggermont joined on on January 24th when she hit a free throw with 11:38 remaining in the first half. Since it was her 1,000th point, the game was stopped and she was given a ball that she took over to her parents Kim and Kevin Eggermont. It was the front end of two free throws, so she still had to go back to the line an hit the second. “Yeah I was a little nervous for the second one,” Eggermont said, “but thankfully it went in.”
Eggermont comes from a basketball playing family, to say the least. Her dad Kevin played basketball for the Hi-Liners and played in the state tournament his senior year in 1988. Brooke’s mom Kim played for the Maple Valley Raiders and placed fourth in the State Class B Basketball Tournament her senior year. Kim also played four years at VCSU.
Not to mention aunts, uncles, cousins and siblings that played basketball, so she might have gotten a nudge in that direction. “Maybe in a way Brooke was pushed more in the direction of playing basketball because of our love for the game,” Kim Eggermont said. “When Brooke was younger, she was always at least a head taller than other girls he age so it just made sense for her to play basketball.”
With two older brothers, one seven years older and one two years older, the driveway games could could pretty interesting, more so with brother Jared who graduated from VCHS in 2021. “Playing basketball in the driveway when I was younger was always competitive no matter if I was playing against Jordan or Jared. It didn’t matter if it was a game of horse or a pickup game it always was a competitive game. Jordan took the pickup games a little bit easier on me since he was older than me and bigger,” Eggermont remembered. “Jared on the other hand was very competitive even though he is older than. During our younger elementary years, I was taller than him for a while so the games just became that much more competitive. “
Read the full story in your February 3 Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.