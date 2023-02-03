Eggermont 0203 photo

In this edition of From then….to now, we will finally go to a different letter of the alphabet. So far we have stayed in the K’s (Koye, Karina, Kai). This week we head towards the front of the line, the B’s. Our featured senior is Brooke Eggermont, (well at least she has a K in her name.)

Brooke is a post player for the Valley City girls basketball team. She is a post player who can also come out and hit the occasional three-pointer. She has been a member of the varsity since her freshman year when sh got to play along side cousin Jadyn Dieterle. Eggermont did get a cup of coffee with the varsity as an eighth grader when she was able to watch another cousin, Taryn Dieterle, become the fifth member of the 1,000 point club. A club that Eggermont joined on on January 24th when she hit a free throw with 11:38 remaining in the first half. Since it was her 1,000th point, the game was stopped and she was given a ball that she took over to her parents Kim and Kevin Eggermont. It was the front end of two free throws, so she still had to go back to the line an hit the second. “Yeah I was a little nervous for the second one,” Eggermont said, “but thankfully it went in.”

