Legion Suspends 2020 Baseball; ND Babe Ruth Gets Ball Rolling on a New Option
After the American Legion decided to cancel the season of Legion-sponsored baseball, North Dakota Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken took over to get the American Legion AA and A Division teams back to playing this summer. The organization now offers a total of eleven divisions, including the Class A Senior Babe Ruth Division in Valley City. The eastern part of the state now has 12 Class A teams and the west has 9.
Chase Carpenter recently took the reigns as Head Coach for the Valley City Post 60 team (now registered under Senior Babe Ruth for the season) with the gargantuan task of putting together safe practices, a game schedule, and guidelines for fans, while working out other major hurdles that have arisen.
Carpenter is planning an Alumni Weekend and 1st Annual Alumni Baseball Game, so stay tuned for more details.
Read the full story, and game schedule, in your Thursday, May 21st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.