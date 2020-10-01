Viking League
Week 2
J&S Marketing II won 4 games from J&S Marketing, Team #1 won 3 games from Pizza Corner, Tavern 04 won 3 games from City Lights
Hi Line League
Week 2
Eagles won 25 points from Bye, Farmers Union Ins won 28 points from Tavern 94, Bruce Nielsen Construction won 20 points from Nelson Construction, Servicemaster won 17 points from Sky Lanes
Old Settlers
Week 2
Miller Motors won 3 games from Eagles, Dakota Silver won 3 games from ServiceMaster
