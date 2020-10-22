Viking League
Week 5
J&S Marketing won 3 games from BUP, Pizza Corner won 4 games from Tavern 94, J&S Marketing II won 4 games from City Lights
High Team Game - J&S Marketing II 1151
High Team Series - J&S Marketing II 3312
High Ind Game - Casey Colville 264
High Ind Series - Danny Swenson 651
Hi Line League
Week 5
Servicemaster won 23 points from Tavern 94, Bruce Nielsen construction won 27 points from Eagles, Sky Lanes won 24 1/2 points from Bye and Farmers Union Ins won 16 1/2 points from Nelson construction
High Team Game - Bruce Nielsen Construction 1123
High Team Series - Servicemaster 3176
High Ind Game - Brady Anderson 263
High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 730
Old Settlers
Week 5
Dakota Silver won 3 points from Servicemaster, Miller Motors won 3 games from Eagles
High Team Game - Dakota Silver 915
High Team Series - Dakota Silver 2607
High Ind Game - Joe Lunde 224
High Ind Series - Gary Swenson 564
