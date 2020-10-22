Bowling Graphic

Viking League

Week 5

J&S Marketing won 3 games from BUP, Pizza Corner won 4 games from Tavern 94, J&S Marketing II won 4 games from City Lights

High Team Game - J&S Marketing II 1151

High Team Series - J&S Marketing II 3312

High Ind Game - Casey Colville 264

High Ind Series - Danny Swenson 651

Hi Line League

Week 5

Servicemaster won 23 points from Tavern 94, Bruce Nielsen construction won 27 points from Eagles, Sky Lanes won 24 1/2 points from Bye and Farmers Union Ins won 16 1/2 points from Nelson construction

High Team Game - Bruce Nielsen Construction 1123

High Team Series - Servicemaster 3176

High Ind Game - Brady Anderson 263

High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 730

Old Settlers

Week 5

Dakota Silver won 3 points from Servicemaster, Miller Motors won 3 games from Eagles

High Team Game - Dakota Silver 915

High Team Series - Dakota Silver  2607

High Ind Game - Joe Lunde 224

High Ind Series - Gary Swenson 564

See all the scores in your Times-Record Weekend Edition, Oct. 23-25. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.

Recommended for you