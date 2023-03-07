Minot came away with its sixth consecutive state Swimming and Diving title and 31st overall scoring 331 points, over 70 points more than second place Bismarck. The 331 points is the lowest point total for a state champions since West Fargo and Fargo North tied for first with 286 points in 2012.
Jamestown finished eleventh with 98 points. That score was 27 points higher than last year’s state finish.
The Blue Jays were led by senior Teddy Solensky and Sophomore Bodi Haglund. Selensky reached the championship finals in the 500 yard freestyle and took eighth scoring eleven team points. He was in the consolation finals of the 50 yard freestyle and took first in the B-Final and ninth overall scoring nine team points. Haglund was in the consolation finals in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke. On Friday, in both events, Haglund set personal bests in the preliminaries. On Saturday in the B-Finals, he reset those personal bests. In the 50 yard freestyle, he was third in the B-Final and eleventh overall with a time of 22.32. He bested his preliminary time by .23 seconds. In the 100 yard breaststroke, Haglund was first in the B-Final and ninth overall. His time of 1:02.73 was .36 seconds better than his preliminary time. Haglund scored 15 team points, Solensky had 20.
Other individual Blue Jays that scored team points. Sophomore Caleb Fabian was third in the B-Final and eleventh overall in the 100 backstroke to score six team points. Freshman Zach Hanson was sixth in teh B-Final and 14th overall in the 100 yard freestyle scoring three team points. Eighth grader Kaden Fabian was seventh in the B-Final and 15th overall in the 500 yard freestyle scoring two team points.
The Blue Jays had three relays that fared well. In the 200 yard medley, the team of Caleb Fabian, Mason Gibson, Elliot Dixon and Zach Hanson took tenth and scored 14 team points. In the 200 yard freestyle relay, the team of Caleb Fabian, Bodi Haglund, Kaden Fabian and Teddy Solensky took sixth, scoring 26 team points. And in the final even of the meet, the 400 yard freestyle, the team of Zach Hanson, Kaden Fabian, Teddy Solensky and Bodi Haglund took eleventh scoring 12 team points.