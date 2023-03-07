Haglund off the blocks in the 200 free relay at state

Minot came away with its sixth consecutive state Swimming and Diving title and 31st overall scoring 331 points, over 70 points more than second place Bismarck. The 331 points is the lowest point total for a state champions since West Fargo and Fargo North tied for first with 286 points in 2012.

Jamestown finished eleventh with 98 points. That score was 27 points higher than last year’s state finish.

