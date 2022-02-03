The Blue Jay hockey team hosted Hazen-Beulah this past Saturday at the Wilson Arena in Jamestown. The skaters went almost to the end of the first period before Max Mehus broke the game open with a score, assisted by Landon Kutz and Brooks Roaldson. The trio would again score early in the second period, followed up with a score from Thomas Pfeifer, assisted by Jacob Pfeifer and Jordan Johnson. Johnson rallied with 2 more goals in the third period and Jarrett Zalumskis finished off the 6-0 win with a goal late in the third period. The Jays host Williston on Tuesday, travel to Bismarck Century on Thursday and host West Fargo on Saturday. The team has a 3 point lead in the West Region, with Minot right behind them.
