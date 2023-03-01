Blue Jay Hockey Team

Back row l-r: Jacoby Traut, Landon Kutz, Ashton Stockert, Nate Walz, Jarrett Zalumskis, Reagan Sortland, Jordan Johnson, Brooks Roaldson, Easton Romsdal, Max Mehus and Dalton Ness. Middle row l-r: Louis Kjellberg-Jones, Gavin Gerhardt, Vaughn Romsdal, Adam Sortland, Tyson Jorissen, John Belzer, Jackson Maddock, Owen Struble and Grant Lunde. Front row l-r: Andrew Walz and Carson Dewald. Dan Mehus Photo

The VC/Jmst. Blue Jay boys hockey team had a memorable weekend playing three difficult games at the ND state hockey tournament at Ralph Englestad Arena in Grand Forks. Their toughest opponent, opening the tournament on Thursday, was the red power house, the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders.  The Roughriders had 6 of the top 9 scorers in the state skating for them.  The Jays did their best, but with very deep lines to work with, the Roughriders wore through and defeated the Jays 7-0.  This put Jamestown up against Minot in Friday’s game.  Jamestown had gone back and forth throughout the season with wins and losses against Minot.  In this game, the boys stepped it up early with a goal from Max Mehus (assist Brooks Roaldson & Reagan Sortland) 24 seconds into the game.  Another one followed a minute later by Roaldson (assist Mehus & Jarrett Zalumskis).  Easton Romsdal and Gavin Gerhardt each scored as well in the 2nd period, giving the Jays a solid 4-2 win.  Saturday found the team playing for the consolation against Bismarck Century.  After a hard fought battle, and when the final buzzer sounded, Century was up 2-1 and took home the win, placing Jamestown #6 in the state.  Goalie Andrew Walz had an amazing tournament, with a total of 117 saves, he was only 5 away from setting the tournament record in goalie saves.

