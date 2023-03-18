Bitz Tire and Service Express Wrestler of the Week for 2/27-3/5 is Conley Bulow. Conley is a 3rd grader and is in his 4th year of wrestling for Express. On March 3rd Conley wrestled in the Fargo South youth tournament and dominated his way to 1st place by pinning his 2 opponents in the first period. The very next day Conley wrestled in Jamestown and found himself on the top of the award stand again by winning his first match 14-0 and winning his second match by pin in 44 seconds.
Conley is the son of Tara and Aaron Bulow. He has three brothers, Andon, Bowan and Decker. Bowan and Decker wrestle for Express while Andon is in 8th grade and wrestles for the Hi-Liners. In his free time, Conley likes to go camping. His favorite food is nachos, and his favorite subject in school is language. A snap down to a cow catcher is his favorite wrestling move, and his favorite thing about wrestling is getting out of the house so him and his brothers can go crazy. His favorite wrestling moment is "winning 3rd place at State my first year."