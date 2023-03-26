Bitz Tire and Service Express Wrestler of the Week for 3/6-3/12 is Emma Trapp. Emma is a 4th grader and is in her 1st year of wrestling for Express. On March 3rd Emma wrestled in the Fargo South youth tournament. There weren't many girls there so Emma was in an all-boys bracket. She wrestled tough every match but came up short and placed 4th. The next day Emma wrestled in the East Grand Forks girls tournament. Her first match was a nail biter that she won 4-2, she pinned her next opponent in the first period, and in her final match she won a 6-0 decision. This was Emma's first time winning a tournament and after her final match she got a big hug from her brother Simon.
Emma is the daughter of Loni and Luke Trapp. She has one brother, Simon who also wrestles for Express. In her free time, Emma likes to dance and jump on her trampoline. Her favorite food is a chicken philly sandwich, and her favorite subject in school is art. A headlock is her favorite wrestling move, and her favorite thing about wrestling is being with her friends. Her favorite wrestling moment is "Taking 1st at East Grand Forks and hugging my brother."