Bitz Tire and Service Express Wrestler of the Week for 3/20-3/26 is Katherine Russell. Katherine is a 5th grader and is in her 3rd year of wrestling for Express. On March 24th Katherine wrestled at the Girls State Folkstyle Tournament where she won her 1st ever state title. She wrestled in the 12U divison 117-125 lbs. She made short work of her three opponents winning by pin in 21 seconds in the quarterfinals, 34 seconds in the semifinals, and 17 seconds in the championship match. This was Katherine's third year placing at state, she's placed 4th, 5th, and now 1st.
Katherine is the daughter of Don and Dorothy Russell. She has two brothers, Alexander and Nathaniel and one sister, Elizabeth. Nathaniel and Elizabeth also wrestle for Express. In her free time, Katherine likes to read, play football and pet cats. Her favorite food is tortellini, and her favorite subject in school is math. An arm bar is her favorite wrestling move, and her favorite thing about wrestling is that it's an individual sport. Her favorite wrestling moment is "winning a state title."