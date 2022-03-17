Bitz Tire and Service Express Wrestler of the Week for 3/7-3/13 is Simon Trapp. Simon is a 5th grader at Washington Elementary in Valley City and is in his 2nd year of wrestling. Simon wrestled at the 68 lb weight class at the Lisbon youth tournament that was held Saturday March 12th. Simon placed 4th at Lisbon but never gave up and did not get pinned in any match even though he was wrestling more experienced kids. Simon has shown a lot of improvement this year. The weekend before last he placed 1st at East Grand Forks and 2nd at Hillsboro.
Simon is the son of Loni and Luke Trapp and has one sister Emma who also wrestles for Express. In his free time Simon likes to wrestle, play on his Oculus and play with his friends. His favorite food is tacos and his favorite class in school is math. An arm bar is his favorite wrestling move and his favorite thing about wrestling is that a lot of his friends are in wrestling and making new friends through wrestling.