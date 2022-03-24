Bitz Tire and Service Express Wrestler of the Week for 3/14-3/20 is Alyx Grafing. Alyx is a 1st grader at Jefferson Elementary in Valley City and is in her 2nd year of wrestling. Alyx wrestled at the 47 lb weight class at the Valley City youth tournament that was held Saturday March 19th. Alyx placed 1st at Valley City winning all 3 of her matches. Alyx has been on a roll lately taking 1st at Valley City, 1st at Lisbon and 1st at East Grand Forks in consecutive weekends.
Read the full story in your Thursday, March 24th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.