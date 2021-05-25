The legacy of Bill Jansen continues to live on in and around Valley City, most prominently through the annual event renamed in his honor. The annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk has been a community favorite for decades. Sponsored by the Valley city Optimist Club, it was organized by Jansen himself, who was a long-time Hi-Liner Cross Country and Track & Field Coach, and a Charter Member of the Optimist Club. He developed the Road Race/Walk in 1981 and served as its manager until his passing in 2003. The race was renamed to commemorate Jansen’s life and legacy.
The 39th Annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 19th, 2021, with Registration/Check-In beginning at 7 a.m. at Hi-Liner Park (just east of Charlie Brown Field) and race action begins at 8 a.m. There are age divisions for those participating in the 1 mile race (ages 12 and under) and 5K race (ages 13-66+), and the 5K Walk and 10K race are open. Online registration is available at https://bjroadrace.weebly.com/about.html until Friday, June 18th. Entry Fees are as follows:
Before Race Day – $5.00 Miler, $20 Individual, $50.00 Family Maximum, or $10.00 Walker; On Race Day – $25.00 for 5/10K individuals.
Medals will be presented to the top three finishers in each division (excluding the walking division). A T-Shirt will be provided for all finishers and refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the race. There will also be a first aid station to monitor participants during the entire race/walk.
Questions? Email Mike Watterson at vcpackerbacker@gmail.com.