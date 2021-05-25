The legacy of Bill Jansen continues to live on in and around Valley City, most prominently through the annual event renamed in his honor. The annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk has been a community favorite for decades. Sponsored by the Valley city Optimist Club, the 39th Annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 19th, 2021, with Registration/Check-In beginning at 7 a.m. at Hi-Liner Park (just east of Charlie Brown Field) and race action beginning at 8 a.m.
