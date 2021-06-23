The 39th Annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk, sponsored by the Valley City Optimists Club, was part of the 2021 Rally in the Valley festivities. Here are the official results:
Girls / Women
1 Mile Run
Girls 12 and under
1. Charlee Coghlan, Valley City, ND, 10’23.12
5 Km Run
13-16
1. Reagan Berg, Valley City, ND, 21’35.39
2. Lucy Bell, Lakewood, CO, 23’09.58
Boys / Men
1 Mile Run
Boys 12 and Under
1. Chase Coghlan, Valley City, ND, 6’31.822
2. William Jansen, Carver, MN, 7’00.44
3. Austin Anderson, Valley City, ND, 7’01.66
4. Tucker Muscha, Valley City, ND, 7’14.83
5. Connor Zubrod, Fargo, ND, 7’25.13
