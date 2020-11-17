(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – After trailing by three at halftime, Valley City State used a big second half to down the University of Jamestown in its home opener, 99-83.
Eddie Oyet tallied a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to pace the Vikings. Joshua Kelly also scored 18 points off the bench, all of which came in the second half.
"He really stepped up. He's one of those guys that we've been waiting to find his identity," said head coach Ryan Montgomery of Kelly. "He started to really figure it out tonight against a good basketball team."
Also scoring in double figures for Valley City State were Kevin Schramm (16), Jalen Addison (13), and Connor Entzi (12). Schramm also pulled down seven rebounds for the Vikings.
