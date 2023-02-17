On February 14th the Hi-Liner Booster Club recognized Brian Berg as the 2022-2023 Hi-Liner Super Fan of the Year. Booster President, Ken Schuldheisz presented Brian with this award between the Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ basketball games on Tuesday evening.
Brian is a “Hi-Liner” in and out. With his quiet personality and humbleness, he is a hard worker, passionate about our school district, and such a strong supporter of our students at Valley City Public Schools. In addition to his commitment to our facilities, he is always ensuring our students and staff have the best schools and facilities, he has also taken an interest in our students and been a super strong supporter of their academic and athletic interests at VCPS.