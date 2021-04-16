The Barnes County Wildlife Club met for their monthly meeting April 14th at the Valley City Eagles Club. The first order of business was to honor five Valley City State University students awarded scholarships at they enter into the VCSU Fisheries and Wildlife Program.
BCWF Scholarship recipients are as follows:
Bridger Pulver, Kaden Krause, son of Mike and Heidi Krause from Mandan, ND, student at Mandan High School.
Jacob Knapek, son of Kevin and Rachel Knapek from Saint Cloud, MN, a student at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.
Noah Schaeffer, son of Paul & Kim Schaeffer from West Fargo, ND, a student at West Fargo High School.
Breean Hanson, daughter of Shawn and Deb Hanson from Jamestown, ND, a student at Jamestown High School.
