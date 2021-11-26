The Barnes County Wildlife Club announce the 37th annual Buck Show to be held Monday, November 22nd at the Valley City Eagles for hunters to show off their bucks they harvested.
Prizes were awarded as follows: 1st place $100 cash prize or a full chest mount by Lance Johnson of Willow Creek Taxidermy, cape is responsibility of hunter. 2nd place $50 cash prize or a European mount. 3rd place $25 cash prize or a European mount. Junior division 1st place receive a plaque and a European mount for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place junior winners.
Congratulations Winners!
