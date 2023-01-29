1st Place - 7 coyotes Russ Young and Lee Slykerman. Congratulations guys.
1st Place - 7 coyotes Russ Young and Lee Slykerman. Congratulations guys.
Second place - 5 coyotes - Talen, Brandon, and Randy Larson.
Third place - 5 coyotes - Mark Pollert, Rob Sandness, and Cole Young.
Fourth place - 4 coyotes - Tatem Brandt, Dillon Carpenter, and Jared Miedema
Fifth place - 2 coyotes - Keith Hample, Eugene Sandness, and Brennon Weight
Sixth place - 1 coyote - Ronnie Paul, Collin Strehlow, and Luke Yohe.
Seventh place - 1 coyote - Steve, Jody, and Shane Pfaff.
Big coyote - tie between Ronnie Paul and Lee Slykerman.
Small coyote - Mark Pollert.
17 teams consisting of 45 hunters harvested 25 coyotes.
